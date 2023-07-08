Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,074 shares of company stock valued at $194,368. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.