McAdam LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $76.07 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

