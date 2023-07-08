3,662 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.