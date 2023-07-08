V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

