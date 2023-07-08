V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

