936 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.