V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 880 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.62 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

