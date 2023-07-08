McAdam LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 110,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

