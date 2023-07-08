Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after acquiring an additional 187,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

