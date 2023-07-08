Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 820 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.31.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia Stock Performance

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $346.91 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.