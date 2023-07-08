McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

