McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

