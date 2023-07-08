McAdam LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS UAPR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

