Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 291,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.50 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

