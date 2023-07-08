Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

