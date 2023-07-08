iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

