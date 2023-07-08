Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 800 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $89.27.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

