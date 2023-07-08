Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $336,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

