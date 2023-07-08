Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 35,106 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,021,649 shares of company stock worth $123,046,746. Insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.56 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

