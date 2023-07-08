Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

