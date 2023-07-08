Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

