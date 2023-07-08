FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,614 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FIGS worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,322,000 after buying an additional 526,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 626,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 1.1 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,131 shares of company stock worth $3,697,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.