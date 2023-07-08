Capital Square LLC Has $691,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Square LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.