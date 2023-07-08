Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

