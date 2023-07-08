Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 136 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 90.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $452.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.75 and its 200-day moving average is $464.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

