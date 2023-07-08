iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

