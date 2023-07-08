450 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $82.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

