Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,543 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

