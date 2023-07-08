Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

Shares of PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

