Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

