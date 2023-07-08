Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

BSEP stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

