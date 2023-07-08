Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $452.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.75 and its 200-day moving average is $464.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

