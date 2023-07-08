Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after buying an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,271,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.