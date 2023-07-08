Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lowered by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.