Accredited Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

