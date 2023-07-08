Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 250 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $179.60 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

