Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

