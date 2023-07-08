Sharon M. Gabriel Sells 557 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $168.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

