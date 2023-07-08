Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

CCB stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

