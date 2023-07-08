Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $179.60 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $186.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

