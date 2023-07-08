Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

