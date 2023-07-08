Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Rajat Taneja Sells 2,300 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

