GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Sells 10,484 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Down 0.5 %

GameStop stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $46,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

