SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.21.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $240.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

