Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 261 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,445,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,700,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 69,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

