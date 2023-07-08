Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

