Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,128 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 119,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.21.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $240.85 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $215.11 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.