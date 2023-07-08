Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 106 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AON opened at $335.33 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $262.42 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.36.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

