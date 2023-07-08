Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,208 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $226.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

