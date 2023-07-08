Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,154,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

